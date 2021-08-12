Manchester City Schools score above Tennessee average for Spring 2021 TCAP

The Spring 2021 TCAP results were released earlier this summer, and proficiency for the 2020-2021 school year declined in all subjects in and all grade levels.
However, Manchester City Schools released a statement stating that the system had several grades place higher than the state average in Math and ELA (English Language Arts). Third grade scored higher in both Math and ELA. Sixth and eighth grade scored higher in ELA. As well as fourth, fifth, and seventh grade scoring higher in Math.
Dr. Joey Vaughn, the Director of Schools for Manchester City Schools made a statement regarding the high scores. “Our students worked diligently last year while facing numerous challenges. We can’t begin to express our gratitude for our teacher, staff, families, and community for their commitment to taking care of our students and their education and thank you in advance for your continued support during the 2021-22 school year as we strive to remediate student weaknesses, build upon strengths, and support the whole child to the greatest extent possible.”
Individual student data reports will be sent home with students on Friday, August 20. Parents may also access individual student data by visiting familyreport.tnedu.gov. In order to access the reports, the student ID number will be needed. This number can be found on each student’s MCS Skyward account and is also located on the top left corner of individual student reports.