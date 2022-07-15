Manchester City Schools score above state average in ELA, Math

At the end of each school year, students across the state of Tennessee take part in the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program(TCAP). Students in grades 3 through 5 are tested in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics, and science. Students in middle school are also tested in the same subjects with the addition of social studies.
The 2021-22 school year presented many obstacles and challenges for everyone. Manchester City Schools worked diligently to identify possible gaps in student learning caused by the loss of instructional time during the pandemic. The district focused on literacy in all grades, common formative assessments, and using high quality instructional materials. “Our teachers and staff worked incredibly hard to take care of our students during a time when many challenges were present,” said Superintendent, Dr. Joey Vaughn. As a result of their work, Manchester City Schools was named a “Reading 360 District” and a “Best for All District” for the 2021-22 school year.
The Tennessee Department of Education released preliminary data this past week. With this data, Manchester City Schools was able to see a significant increase in proficiency rates across ELA and Math as compared to scores from 2021. Specifically, the district scored at or above the state averages in most of the grade levels in ELA and math. “We are incredibly proud of the work our teachers, staff, and students have put forth,” stated Instructional Supervisor, Dr. Mick Shuran. “Teachers have high expectations for their students, are strategically focusing on standards, and regularly looking at data for strengths and needs.”
Vaughn concluded by restating the importance of teachers and staff members in children’s lives. “We are thankful for all of those who work with Manchester City Schools and to our community for always being supportive. While assessment plays an important role in education, our focus is still on our students and our priority is in keeping them healthy, happy, and safe.”