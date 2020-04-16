Manchester City Schools plans activities, closing procedures for end of school

Manchester City Schools has released its plan for the final weeks of what would have been the end of the 2019-20 academic school year, along with plans for closing out the school year. The statement is as follows:
Manchester City Schools continues to work with students and families as the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close. This is a school year like no other, but we hope to provide as much support and guidance during this difficult time as possible. Below are activities that will be occurring each week from now until May 22, 2020, the last day of the school year.
• Week of April 20 – the past few weeks have been emotional for everyone in our community. For this week, we are encouraging teachers, students, and families to take time to have fun and enjoy learning opportunities that may not involve written work. Normally, we are taking field trips, having field days, or other activities that are memorable for our students. Teachers may provide opportunities for a virtual field trip, a scavenger hunt, class Google Hangout, or other activities that students would enjoy. “Social distancing” is still in effect. This week is meant to take care of the social and emotional needs of everyone. Have fun and make memories.
Next year’s 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students should return pre-registration materials this week to Westwood Middle School. If you have not received information, please contact your school’s principal.
• Week of April 27 – learning opportunities currently taking place will resume. Online learning will continue as well as learning packets. We will finish the school year strong.
• Week of May 4 – learning opportunities will continue. The learning for the year will be nearing an end.
It is possible that Chromebook collection for WMS will take place this week. We will wait as long as possible.
• Week of May 11 – we will begin the process of closing school for the year. Guidance from the governor on the stay at home order will help determine activities of the week. If possible, we will make arrangements for students to return items that belong to school (books, etc.), collect their personal items, pick up report cards, and hopefully receive the assignment of next year’s teacher. Yearbooks and other items will be picked up if the publishers have them completed.
Elementary students who checked out Chromebooks will return those.
• Week of May 18 – preparing for the 2020 -2021 school year. Students and families will be contacted by the teacher that the student will have when school resumes. Kindergarten student families will have an opportunity to pre-register and receive information. Kindergarten pre-registration will be dependent on travel restrictions.
*All activities will take place with social distancing rules in place.
We will continue to provide student meals on Mondays at Westwood Elementary from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
As more guidance is released from Governor Lee, decisions regarding summer feeding and the Extended School Program will be communicated.
We appreciate everyone working with our district to help our students through these difficult times.