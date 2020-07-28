Manchester City Schools launches new after-school program

The Manchester City School District is excited to announce a new after school opportunity for the district’s elementary students. The program is called “After-School Journey.” It will run from 3-6 p.m. Monday – Friday on days that school is in session. Students will receive academic support as well as enrichment opportunities.
Due to space constraints and social distancing, we must limit the number of students who participate in the program at this time. Students who were registered in the MCS Extended School Program (ESP) for the 2019-2020 school year will have the opportunity to enroll first. Registration will take place on August 3 at the school.
For questions regarding the After-School Journey program, please call (931)232-2434 or your child’s school.