Manchester City Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus, no students exposed

An employee with Manchester City Schools has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school district announced Tuesday afternoon.
The district is working closely with the health department and the COVID-19 liaison. The health department will work with the individual to identify, contact, and quarantine anyone who may have been in close contact and had potential exposure with the individual according to TN Department of Health guidelines.
According to current guidelines, students who were in attendance at registration on August 3 would not be considered “in close contact” with this individual.”
Manchester City Schools will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary. Should the situation require a change in our procedures, our families will be notified.
