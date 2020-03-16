Manchester City Schools, Coffee County Schools extending closure, will remain shuttered through March 31

Coffee County Schools and Manchester City Schools have announced both systems are extending their school closures through March 31, this coming at the recommendation of Governor Bill Lee to help combat potential spread of coronavirus.
For Manchester City Schools, nutrition services for children 18 and under will be available beginning March 17 from 9 – 11 am at Westwood Elementary, College Street Elementary, Manchester Fire Station 1, and Manchester Fire Station 2.
“While we value learning and academics for every student, we understand that student and family safety is the top priority,” said Dr. Joey Vaughn, director of Manchester City Schools. ” At this time, we are encouraging families to utilize online and print resources that are available at home to continue student progress. If the situation requires the district to close past Spring Break, specific guidelines and resources will be made available.”