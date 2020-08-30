Manchester City Schools back to traditional learning on Sept. 8

Manchester City Schools have announced that they will return to traditional school schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“On Tuesday, September 8, Manchester City Schools will return to a traditional school schedule. We began the year with our Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021 and it helped our district open the school year effectively. As we have moved into the first semester of school and developed procedures to address COVID-19, we believe it is in the best interest of our students to return to in person instruction,” the system announced on Friday. “While we will continue to monitor active COVID-19 cases in our community, we will also take into consideration the impact the pandemic is having in our district as well as individual schools and classrooms. As a reminder, from August 31 – September 4, we will continue with the current hybrid plan.“
Procedures will remain in place at each school to help ensure the health and safety of school students, staff and faculty.
*Masks are recommended for all. Wear them correctly (covering nose and mouth).
* Daily temperature checks
* Frequent handwashing and hand sanitizing
*Social distancing practices when feasible
*Strategic movement of students
*Cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and objects throughout the day
“We will continue to partner with the Tennessee Department of Health for guidance related to mitigation strategies as well as steps to follow when a positive case is identified,” the school system stated.