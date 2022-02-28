Manchester City Schools applying for afterschool program grant renewal

The Manchester City School District is presently completing a grant renewal for the 21st Century Community Learning Center.
The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program provides federal funding to establish or expand community learning centers. These centers provide students with opportunities for academic enrichment, youth development, and family support during non-school hours or during periods when school is not in session. Originally funded by direct grants from the U.S. Department of Education (ED), responsibility for the administration of this program was transferred to state education agencies under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (formerly No Child Left Behind Act of 2001). Current guidelines for the administration of the 21st CCLC grant can be found under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA)[20 U.S. Code § 6301].
The overarching goal of the 21st CCLC program is to provide students—particularly students who attend schools in need of improvement—with academic enrichment opportunities and support services to help them meet state and local standards in the core content areas.
The 21st CCLC program goals are in alignment with the department’s Best for All strategic plan specifically by providing academic and non-academic supports so that all students can have a high-quality education.
Manchester City Schools has been a recipient of this grant for the past 10 years. This after school program operates at Westwood Middle School, Monday through Friday from 7:00-7:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. when school is in session.
Students receive a healthy snack, physical activity, academic and homework assistance, additional help for students with a deficiency in skills and standards, and many enrichment activities. The electives range from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) arts and crafts, additional physical education activities, and drama. The program has continually grown over the past 2 years. The Manchester City Schools district plans to expand the new grant by increasing the number of students served.
The grant is due by April 14, 2022. Awards will be announced in late July. For more information about this program or review the grant application, please contact the Manchester City School’s office or Jimmy St. John, Afterschool Journey Program Director at 931-728-3412 extension 2434.