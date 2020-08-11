Manchester City Schools announce partnership with Manchester rec center to help with childcare for students in grades 3-5

Manchester City Schools have announced a partnership with the Manchester Recreation Complex that will offer assistance for families needing childcare.
On Monday, August 17, Manchester City Schools will be on the hybrid schedule. Students in grades 3-8 have been divided into “A” and “B” schedules. Students on the A schedule will attend school on Monday and Wednesday, while students on the B schedule will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday. All students will attend via virtual or distance learning on Friday.
The transition to a hybrid learning schedule creates a particular concern for families who are not able to provide learning support because of a lack of child care.
“In an effort to assist our families during this unprecedented time, the Manchester City School District is working to provide an opportunity for our students who have no access to adult supervision on the days they are scheduled for learning at home,” said Manchester City Schools.
Families with students who attend Manchester City Schools in grades 3-5 and grades 6-8 will have an opportunity to register for the MCS Satellite Learning Program. For students in grades 3-5, the district is partnering with the Manchester Recreation Department to provide space for the program. Registration information was sent home with students on Tuesday, August 11. The district also sent home information to students in grades 6-8 to measure the needs of middle school student families. Registration will be held at individual schools on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13 with applications accepted on a demonstrated need and first come, first served basis. Numbers will be limited in order to maintain social distancing at the satellite location as well as in our facilities.”
“We know that a hybrid schedule will create challenges for everyone involved. We ask our families and community to be patient, understanding and flexible as we work through this journey together,” the school system added.
As a reminder, the transition period begins Wednesday, Aug. 12
• Wednesday, August 12, Group A attends school in person, Group B will be provided distance learning materials to be completed at home.
• Thursday, August 13, Group B attends school in person, Group A will be provided distance learning materials to be completed at home.
• Friday, August 14, Manchester City Schools will be closed for all students.
• Monday, August 17, full Hybrid Schedule begins.