Manchester City Hall to begin closing on Fridays

All City of Manchester government offices will begin closing on Fridays, starting April 13. Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman made the announcement Wednesday morning.
“In continued efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to support the State ‘Safer at Home’ order all offices for the City of Manchester will be closed on Friday’s beginning on April 13th,” the statement reads. “City Hall will remain closed to the public with the exception of the Police lobby. Majority of services performed at City Hall will continue online or by phone. Offices will be staffed Monday through Friday from 7am until 5:30pm for calls and online services. Bill pay is available online, payment drop boxes, and drive-thru window. All of our services continue to operate. Our public safety workers in fire and police continue their normal hours and shifts. Trash collection is running on schedule. If you know of a senior citizen in our community needing assistance, please call 931-723-8288 or 931-728-4652.”