Manchester City Hall set to reopen Monday

The City of Manchester will resume public operations at City Hall and other City facilities Monday, May 11, under the guidance of Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge. More re-openings are expected in the weeks ahead as city facilities make necessary adjustments to operate in compliance with guidelines issued by Governor Lee.
“Like other cities and communities across our state, the COVID-19 virus has forced us to readjust our routines to a new normal,” the city said in a press release. “Gov. Lee’s Tennessee Pledge guidelines allow local governments to begin phased operations and eased restrictions.
“We want to encourage citizens to call in or e-mail for assistance before visiting our city facilities. Often, transactions can be completed by phone or e-mail.”
The City of Manchester offices will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am till 4:00 pm.
“We encourage residents to utilize our online services www.cityofmanchestertn.com, drive-up window, and night deposit boxes. All offices will conduct business by phone, online, and limited in-office. All citizens will be asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing inside all city facilities. Additionally, staff will be taking temperatures of all citizens that enter any city building per the guidance of the Tennessee Pledge. “
The City of Manchester will continue to notify residents of any significant changes to City services through the media as necessary.