Manchester Christmas Parade to feature 70 entries

This year’s Manchester Christmas Parade lineup is set. The COVID-19 pandemic means fewer entries – but still a large list of participants. There are 70 entries signed up for this year’s parade.
Due to COVID-19 – participating floats are asked to not throw out candy this year.
The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 and travel North on US Hwy 41 from Highway 55, then turn onto the downtown square via W. Main St.
Thunder Radio will be on hand to emcee the parade as it passes the main stage on W. Main St.