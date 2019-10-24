Manchester Christmas Parade registration is open

We are still a week away from Halloween.
But that means it is just a little over a month away from the annual Manchester Christmas Parade.
The annual parade – themed “Rockin Around the Christmas Tree” – will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting at 7:30 on the square next to the Coffee County Courthouse.
Just a few reminders for all of you who plan to enter a float in the parade, which annually draws thousands in attendance. There is no entry fee. Christmas song-themed float entries should be registered by Nov. 22. The parade lineup begins at 5 pm. at Raider Academy. For more information, you can call AJ Fox at Manchester Recreation Department at 931-728-0273. There is a link to a parade packet by clicking here.