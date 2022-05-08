Manchester Chamber of Commerce brings Lemonade Day to Manchester. Sponsors still needed

Manchester will be the second community in Tennessee to play host to a global youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business – the program is simply called “Lemonade Day.”
The Manchester Chamber of Commerce is working in partnership with Manchester City Schools to provide curriculum and training materials to all fourth-grade students at College Street and Westwood Elementary Schools and one group of students at Westwood Middle School.
Participants will learn how to create a business plan, market a product, and determine how much to charge per cup of lemonade to make a profit. All of this will be done in the classroom, with teachers guiding students through the program’s workbook and generating discussion and ideas of how to make theirs the best lemonade stand.
The program will culminate in Lemonade Day Manchester on Thursday, May 19. Eleven lemonade stands will be located at area businesses, led by these student entrepreneurs.
“We are thrilled to bring Lemonade Day to Manchester,” said Manchester Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Katy Riddle. “This program introduces students to financial literacy, empowers them to launch a business, and connects them with resources in our community designed to help them succeed.”
The impact of a program like Lemonade Day is four-fold: 1) teach financial literacy to kids; 2) promote entrepreneurship; 3) teach kids to be responsible and self-reliant; and 4) contribute to their community’s development.
“Communities that host Lemonade Day programs are making a difference in a positive, meaningful way: they are demonstrating their commitment to bettering people, society and the economy by supporting youth entrepreneurship,” states Lemonade Day National Director Debbie Nazarian.
The program is made possible by presenting sponsor SERVPRO of Coffee, Franklin, and Warren County, and the following additional sponsors: Coffee County Bank, First Bank, First Vision Bank, J & G Pizza and Steak House, Peoples Bank & Trust and Thunder Radio.
For more information about the event, stand locations, and how to become a sponsor, please visit www.manchestertnchamber.org/lemonade.
Since 2007, more than one million kids have participated in Lemonade Day in throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, plus Canada and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.lemonadeday.org.
The Manchester Chamber of Commerce is a proactive, high-energy partner with citizens and government, with an involved and informed membership. The Chamber is focused on recruiting, promoting, and celebrating business in the Manchester area.