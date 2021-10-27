Manchester Chamber introduces ‘Manchester Gift Card’ for holiday shopping

Manchester Chamber of Commerce is introducing a “Manchester Gift Card” just in time for holiday shopping.
The card, which works much like a regular gift card, can be used at multiple Manchester area businesses for your holiday shopping.
Currently, businesses signed up to participate are Detention at the Elementary, Hillsboro 41 Market, Marcrom’s Pharmacy, Mercantile Cafe Bakery & Gift Shop, Owen’s Provisions & Apparel and Southern Diva Boutique. It is not too late to participate for area businesses – call the chamber at 931-728-7635.
Anyone with the card can use it at any of these locations so long as the card has a balance. Click here to inquire about getting a card or registering as a participating business.