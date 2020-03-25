Manchester Chamber challenges residents to keep supporting local

The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce and director Katy Riddle have announced a 14-day challenge to continue to support local business during this unprecedented time.
Day 1 of the challenge calls for residents of Manchester to continue shopping local, but shop online, through pick-up service or through social media. For instance, many stores are offering deals through their websites or Facebook pages to shop remotely, or are offering private showings or curbside services, such as The Cracked Pot, High Cotton, The Wandering Apple, Merle Norman, Reese’s Genes Boutique, Owen’s Provisions & Apparel, Harvest Local Foods, Sprout Children’s Shop and many more.
Day 2 of the challenge asks local residents to remember to continue patronizing local restaurants through curbside services or delivery. Most all locally owned Manchester restaurants are offering full meals for carryout or normal lunch and dinner options to be picked up curbside. Remember, don’t forget about Manchester’s local businesses during this time. Continue looking for more challenges from the chamber of commerce as Thunder Radio will share them to our Facebook page, which you can like by clicking here.