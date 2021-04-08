Manchester BOMA votes to annex Bonnaroo property

Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday voted unanimously to annex property owned by New Era Farms into the city – better known as Bonnaroo property.
Bonnaroo officials approached city officials earlier this year with the request to have their property annexed into the city – meaning the large swath of land that hosts the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival every year and will soon host a “Concerts on the Farm” series will now be within the city limits. Previously, the land was considered outside the city.
The board voted 5-0 to annex. Roxanne Patton was absent from the meeting.
The annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will take place Sept. 2-5 in 2021.