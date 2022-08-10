Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen to swear in new board members at special called meeting Aug. 18

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen have announced a special called meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 to swear in the recently elected aldermen and mayor.
Three new aldermen were elected Aug. 4 – Joey Hobbs and Donny Parsley to 4-year terms and Julie Anderson to a 2-year term. Alderman Mark Messick was re-elected to a 4-year term. Also, Mayor Marilyn Howard ran unopposed and was elected to a 2-year term as city mayor. All will be sworn in on Aug. 18, along with three re-elected city school board members.
The meeting is open to the public at City Hall – 200 W. Fort. St. Manchester. TN. 37355.
AGENDA:
Pursuant to a call by Mayor Marilyn Howard, there will be a Special Called Board of
Mayor and Alderman Board Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. for
the following:
New Business:
a) Newly Elected City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Alderman Oath of
Office Ceremony
Mayor (2-year term)
3 Alderman (4-year term)
1 Alderman (2-year term)
b) Newly Elected City of Manchester School Board Oath of Office Ceremony
3 School Board (4-year term)
Adjournment: