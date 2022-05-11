Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen proclaim May 19 as ‘Lemonade Day’ in Manchester

Manchester vice mayor Mark Messick signed a proclamation on Tuesday, May 10, proclaiming May 19, 2022 to be Lemonade Day in Manchester. (see full proclamation below).
Manchester will be the second community in Tennessee to play host to a global youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business – the program is simply called “Lemonade Day.”
Manchester Chamber of Commerce is working in partnership with the Manchester City Schools to allow fourth grade students to study material, develop individual business plans and, for a day, run a lemonade stand at various locations in Manchester. Everyone in Manchester is encouraged to participate by visiting one of the stands.
There will be Lemonade Stands at the following locations on May 19:
Advantage Realty | 861 McArthur St.
Coffee County Administrative Plaza | 1329 McArthur St.
Coffee County Bank | 301 Murfreesboro Hwy.
First Bank | 1500 Hillsboro Blvd.
First Vision Bank | 2134 Hillsboro Blvd
Food Lion | 944 Hillsboro Blvd.
J & G Pizza & Steak House | 520 McMinnville Hwy.
Peoples Bank & Trust | 1203 Hillsboro Blvd.
Powers Plaza | 307 HIllsboro Blvd.
Walgreens | 806 McArthur St.
Westwood Elementary School | 912 Oakdale St.
The program is made possible by presenting sponsor SERVPRO of Coffee, Franklin, and Warren County, and the following additional sponsors: Coffee County Bank, First Bank, First Vision Bank, J & G Pizza and Steak House, Peoples Bank & Trust and Thunder Radio.
PROCLAMATION
Whereas, student entrepreneur-led lemonade stands to pop up around the City of Manchester on May 19th, 2022;
Whereas, Manchester will be the second community in Tennessee to play host to a global youth entrepreneurship program that teaches leadership and business skills by encouraging children to launch a lemonade business;
Whereas, the Manchester Chamber of Commerce is working in partnership with Manchester City Schools to provide curriculum and training materials to all fourth-grade students at College Street and Westwood Elementary Schools and one group of students at Westwood Middle School;
Whereas, participants will learn how to create a business plan, market a product, and determine how much to charge per cup of lemonade to make a profit. All of this will be done in the classroom, with teachers guiding students through the program’s workbook and generating discussion and ideas of how to make theirs the best lemonade stand;
Whereas, the program will culminate in Lemonade Day Manchester on Thursday, May 19. Eleven lemonade stands will be located at area businesses, led by these student entrepreneurs;
Whereas, the impact of a program like Lemonade Day is four-fold: 1) teach financial literacy to kids; 2) promote entrepreneurship; 3) teach kids to be responsible and self-reliant; and 4) contribute to their community’s development.
Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Mark Messick, Vice Mayor, do hereby proclaim May 19th, 2022, as Lemonade Day in the City of Manchester and encourage the support and participation of all citizens in Lemonade Day.
In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused this seal to be affixed.