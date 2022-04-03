UPDATED: Manchester authorities need help locating missing 16-year old (FOUND SAFE)

UPDATE 1:50 pm Sunday, April 3
This child has been located safely.
UPDATE 12:30 pm Sunday, April 3
Police located the truck in question. It turns out that it is not related to the case.
UPDATED!!!!
Manchester Police Department looking for anyone with knowledge of who may have used a rollback to tow a black Chevy or GMC pickup truck near the 105 exit Friday afternoon. Details in the story below:
UPDATE 11:45 am Sunday, April 3
Manchester Police Department officials are seeking information on anyone who may have towed a black 4×4 Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck between 1-3 p.m. Friday, April 1 from the US Highway 41 overpass at Interstate Exit 105.
Police say that may be the vehicle that Haynes was traveling in. Investigators say a rollback type of two vehicle was used to tow that black pickup on Friday. Anyone working for or knowing anyone working for a tow company who may have towed this truck is encouraged to call Manchester Police Department immediately at 931-728-2099.
Original story
Manchester Police Department Authorities and TBI are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year old male from Manchester.
According to MPD, Jayden Richard Neal Haynes, age 16, was last seen on March 31 at approximately 5 p.m. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie and no shoes.
Jayden is described as a white male, 5’11” and weighing 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. (see photo below)
If you have seen him or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.