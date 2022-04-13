Manchester Arts Center looking for vendors, musicians for April 30 event

Manchester Arts Center will have a fundraiser pop-up event on April 30 in hopes of raising money to build much-needed interior walls for the facility.
The center plans to have vendors selling art and hand-made items on April 30. Vendors are needed. For a 10×10 outdoor space, cost is $25. Anyone interested should contact Linda Robertson Gaines at 931-409-2591 for an application.
The center is also looking for musicians who would be interested in playing for tips. The arts center is located at 128 E Main St. in Manchester.