Manchester approves bid to install inclusive playground equipment

Fred Deadman Park in Manchester is one step closer to installation of an inclusive playground.
In a 6-0 vote Tuesday night (Dec. 3), the board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a contract with Playcare Wisconsin, Inc. for $42,000 to install the new equipment. The board voted at its November meeting to approve $105,778 to purchase the equipment.
The funding for the project will not come from local tax dollars, but instead from a Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant, as well as matching funds from Park Partners, which is a local non-profit that raises money for various parks and recreation projects and improvements.
The new playground will go next to the current playground at Fred Deadman Park. No date is set to begin the project.