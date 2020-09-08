Manchester Annual Halloween Safe on the Square has been cancelled

The annual Safe on the Square trick-or-treating event that draws thousands of children to the Manchester downtown square every Halloween will not take place this year.
In a joint statement, Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman and Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center executive director Joyce Prusak (which organizes the event) announced Tuesday that the event will not take place “in the interest of everyone’s health and well-being.”
“This was a difficult decision as this event has become a community tradition and something so many children look forward to annually,” the joint statement reads. “However, we both agreed that it was the appropriate decision at this time. Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will work hard to bring Safe on the Square back in 2021 bigger and better than ever.”
