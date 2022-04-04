Manchester American Legion to host Easter Egg Hunt

Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 will be hosting an Easter Egg
Hunt at the Coffee County Veterans’ Building, 130 Shelton Road, on Saturday,
April 9 from to 2-5 PM. The egg hunt is open to all children up through 8
years of age; and is cosponsored by the American Legion and Hardee’s.

Some eggs contain candy, while other eggs will have prize tickets in them. A
silent auction will also be held for a boy’s and girl’s bicycle.
Refreshments will be available, and a fun time for all is assured.

This is also a great opportunity for the public to learn more about the
American Legion and the many benefits of membership; and how the Coffee
County veterans’ organizations work seamlessly together for the benefit of
all.