Man with Heavy Criminal Past on the Run
The Dunlap Police Department says Jacky Wayne Bean is believed to be in the Dunlap-Sequatchie County area.
Bean was previously arrested and sentenced in 2017 after a deadly car chase in Grundy County. Bean was driving with 20-year-old Shelby Comer in the car when Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Holmes tried to make a traffic stop. Officials said Bean failed to stop and led a chase. The TBI reported that Grundy County Deputy Mike Holmes fired on the vehicle several times as Bean drove past, and one bullet hit and killed Comer.
Bean was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to felony reckless endangerment, this after he agreed to testify in a separate murder trial. Bean has agreed to testify, if necessary, in the state’s murder case against Daniel Chandler. Chandler is accused of killing his wife Samantha Kathleen Chandler. Her body was discovered in Grundy County.
Right now, officers with Dunlap Police, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and others have joined the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in searching for Bean.
If you have any information on Bean’s whereabouts, please notify the Sequatchie County 911 Center at 423-949-9912.