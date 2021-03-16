Man wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested in Warren County

A man who was wanted for multiple vehicle thefts in Coffee County and surrounding counties has been apprehended.
Jeffery Michael Hodges was wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies – including Coffee and Warren counties. He was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 16 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Hodges faces charges of violation of parole, theft of property, burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon. He remains in the Warren County Jail.
Also arrested was a female who was charged with accessory after the fact for aiding Hodges in his attempt to avoid apprehension. The female has been identified as Tiffany Jones, age 34.