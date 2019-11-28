Man transported to Unity after being struck by train

A man was transported to Unity Medical Center in Manchester Tuesday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m.. after he was struck by a train near Rose St. in Manchester.
According to preliminary information from Manchester Police Department Assistant Chief Adam Floied, the victim, Jerry Messick, 38, appeared to be standing near the tracks where they intersect with Rose St. The conductor said that he spotted the victim and hit the train’s emergency brakes but could not stop in time.
“It looks like he was standing next to the tracks and it didn’t run him over, but it did hit him,” explained Floied. “We did get a good statement from the conductor and there was [a railroad worker flagging at another intersection] that was close by.”
Floied said officials expect Messick to survive. Floied added that the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, however, this information is preliminary and a complete report was not yet available at the time of this story.