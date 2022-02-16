Man suspected of robberies in Coffee, surrounding counties has been arrested

Grundy County Sheriff’s Department investigators have charged Rodney C. Gilliam, 41, or Tracy City with the February 8 aggravated armed robbery of the marathon station in Pelham, Tennessee.
Gilliam has also been charged in Chattanooga with armed robbery.
According to Grundy County authorities, Gilliam is also a suspect in several armed robberies in Coffee County, Franklin County, Giles County, Tennessee and Jackson County, Alabama.
Manchester Police Department officials tell Thunder Radio news that Gilliam is suspected in last month’s armed robbery of Melrose Market in Manchester.