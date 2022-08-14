Man sought after alleged theft from local business

Manchester Police are asking for your help and a local business is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged thief.
According to ownership with Custom Auto and Rod Shop in Manchester, a white male subject visited their store and purchased a t-shirt with cash. However, the subject then allegedly took a Memphis Amplifier and tried to hide it as he exited the store. The amplifier is worth approximately $1,500.
The person in question is a white male with what appears to be a grey haired goatee. He was wearing sunglasses and a chain. See photo below.
Custom Auto & Rod Shop is offering a $100 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you have information, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099.