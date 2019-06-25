Man Shot in Warren County

Area law enforcement officials are looking for a man who shot and wounded another man at a residence on Harrison Ferry Mountain Monday night.
According to Warren County Sheriff Tommy Myers, 28 year-old Jessie Wayne Lewis was shot in the foot at a residence on Rattlesnake Road. He was transported to River Park Hospital in McMinnville.
The suspect in the shooting remains at large.
No other information was released as the investigation is ongoing.
