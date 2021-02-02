Man in Coffee County Jail facing attempted murder charges

Samuel Pace, age 26, is in the Coffee County Jail and facing two counts of attempted first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.
According to Tullahoma police, Pace allegedly shot a man and a woman at the Quik Mart gas station at South Jackson and East Carroll streets.
Both victims are expected to survive.
Pace was later apprehended in Manchester. According to authorities, the motive remains unclear.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact TPD investigator Jason Maloney at 931-455-0530.