BREAKING: Man found dead in Lakewood Park; two suspects detained

A man was found dead in Lakewood Park in Coffee County late Monday, Dec. 30 in what authorities suspect to be a homicide.
As of early Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, two suspects have been detained by authorities for questioning. No charges have been filed at this time.
Deputies responded to the location on Birch Ln. on Monday in reference to a welfare check on a male, who was found dead. Authorities have identified the deceased as Johnny Tesar, age 68.
Thunder Radio News will report more information as it is available.