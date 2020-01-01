Man found dead in Lakewood Park Monday, engaged couple in custody

A man was found dead in Lakewood Park in Coffee County late Monday night, Dec. 30 in what authorities suspect to be a homicide.
Deputies responded to the location on Birch Ln. on Monday in reference to a welfare check on a male, who was found dead. Authorities identified the deceased as Johnny Tesar, age 68.
Thunder Radio News first reported to you Tuesday that two suspects have been detained by authorities in Oklahoma after they were found to be driving Tesar’s vehicle. Arrested are Tyler Carter (20) and Sasha Payton (33). They have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle in Oklahoma. Further charges are expected, pending questioning from local authorities.
According to Coffee County authorities, both Carter and Payton are persons of interest in the homicide. According to their Facebook profiles, Carter and Payton are engaged.
“This is a multi-state effort at this time,” said James Sherrill with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators spent time in Alabama and Mississippi Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, as part of the investigation.