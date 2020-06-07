Man drowns attempting to evade police in Franklin County

Johnny Baldwin, a 24-year old man from Warrenville, Illinois, allegedly drowned in Boiling Fork Creek in Franklin County early Thursday after he attempted to elude police.
A vehicle pursuit began in Decherd after Baldwin was allegedly driving erratically, according to the Herald Chronicle. Baldwin eluded police and crashed into a patrol car before fleeing on foot. He allegedly entered the water and attempted to swim across the fork before turning to come back. He eventually went below the water and did not resurface.
