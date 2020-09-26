Man dies in custody of Coffee County Jail, sheriff confirms

UPDATE, SUNDAY, SEPT. 27, 11 A.M. – Authorities released the name of the deceased inmate – identified as Gunnar Roepke, age 27, of Tullahoma.
ORIGINAL POST, SATURDAY, SEPT. 26, 8 P.M.:
An inmate in the Coffee County Jail passed away late Saturday, Thunder Radio has learned.
The name of the deceased is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.
According to authorities, the inmate was booked into the Coffee County Jail on Friday for a “domestic-related situation.”
“He was not going to make bond so he was still in the jail with us on Saturday,” Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin said.
“We had two of our nurses at the jail when this happened,” explained Partin. “They did everything they could, they even gave him NARCAN thinking maybe it was an accidental overdose. We rushed him to [Unity Medical Center] and they performed CPR and worked on him for a long time but unfortunately they couldn’t get him back.”
Partin said he has contacted Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott, who plans to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as an outside agency to investigate.
The body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
