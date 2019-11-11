Man charged, Manchester resident dies after Wednesday crash

A longtime Manchester resident has passed away and another man is in jail after a crash near the Rutherford and Coffee County line Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Severely injured in the crash was Scott Cutshaw, a longtime resident of Coffee County. Cutshaw was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries early Saturday morning, Nov. 9.
Matthew Brandon, age 29, was arrested Saturday after Cutshaw’s death and charged with aggravated vehicular assault, drug possession, DUI third offense, reckless endangerment, and aggravated vehicular homicide. He is being held in the Rutherford County Jail on $113,000 bond.
The crash took place at approximately 4:13 p.m. Wednesday according to Charlie Caplinger with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. At the time of this news report, the investigating Trooper and the Rutherford County District Attorney’s office were not prepared to release the official crash report for further details. The crash did involve multiple vehicles on Highway 41 near the Rutherford-Coffee County line. The highway was closed in both directions for a period of time following the crash.