Man arrested after holding hostages, firing at police

Anthony Lyons, age 39, is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly fired at officers while holding hostages on Friday at Dossett Apartments in Tullahoma.
Lyons faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest, aggravated kidnapping and possession of drugs.
The Tullahoma News reports that officers responded to the scene of a hostage situation and spotted Lyons with three people inside the residence, where they heard three gunshots.
The report goes on to state that Lyons held a gun to one of the victims’ heads. The report states that officers were able to gain entry into the home and detain Lyons after one of the victims got Lyons’ gun.
Two of the hostages were children and two shots were fired at law enforcement officers.