MAC holds Join Our Quest to End Child Abuse exhibit

The Manchester Arts Center (MAC) held an exhibit – dubbed Join Our Quest to End Child Abuse – on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center provided free art kits for children during the Aug. 28 event held at the Manchester soccer fields. The Coffee County CAC asked the young artists to return their completed art pieces to be displayed at the MAC.
Five of the artists will win special prizes. Coffee County CAC is asking community members to go to the Facebook page of Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center and vote for their favorite art piece. Winners will be announced Sept. 17.
“We are so thankful for the partnership with Manchester Arts Center,” said Joyce Prusak, executive director of Coffee County CAC. “Thanks to that partnership, we are able to raise awareness of child abuse.”
About 70 art pieces are displayed at the Manchester Arts Center. Most of the artists are ages 2 to 5.
Coffee County CAC serves children victims of severe abuse.
“Our vision is for a community where children are safe, families are strengthened, and victims are healed,” Prusak said. “Join our quest to become a society without child abuse by learning how to prevent child abuse.”
For more information, visit coffeecountycac.org and follow Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center on social media.