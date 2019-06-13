Another music festival is coming to the local area. The first ever Lynchburg Music Fest hits Moore County this August. 2 days, 3 stages, 30 bands, camping, food, country music, and whiskey.
Hear performances by Jamey Johnson, Easton Corbin, Montgomery Gentry, Joe Diffie, David Lee Murphy, Cassadee Pope, Keith Anderson, Raelynn, Craig Campbell, along with many more like local artists Becky Buller Band and Macy Tabor.
The Lynchburg Music Fest will take place on Main Street, downtown Lynchburg, TN on Friday, Aug 23rd and Saturday, Aug. 24th. You can buy your tickets now at LynchburgMusicFest.com
Lynchburg Music Fest is coming in August
