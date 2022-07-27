Familiar phone scam working through Coffee County again

A phone scam that is all too familiar for our area is making the rounds again.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received complaints that someone is calling and identifying themselves as a member of the sheriff’s department. The caller tells the intended victim that they have an active warrant and if the victim pays a fee this will satisfy the warrant and they will not be arrested.
The callers then request green dot cards or other forms of payment.
This is a scam. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department (or any other police department) will not contact you by phone to request payment for anything.
If you know someone who has fallen victim to this, contact your local law enforcement. If you receive these calls, hang up the phone.