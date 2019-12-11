Love’s Truck Stop still in the works for 117

Curious about what happened to the Love’s Truck Stop development that was to come to Coffee County off of Interstate-24 Exit 117?
Well, it is still in the works as developers have submitted an application with the US Army Corps of Engineers regarding construction of the facility. The application is in regards to impacted wetlands. The developers have also been busy working to search for endangered species and a survey performed states than none were found. Developers have requested the US Fish and Wildlife Services to inspect possible threatened or endangered species in that area.
The project was scheduled to begin in 2018 but has been held up by various studies and delays. At the time of its approval, the project was expected to be a $20 million project that includes a restaurant, convenience store, tire-maintenance facility and a truck stop, creating more than 40 jobs.