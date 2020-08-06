Lonnie Norman retains Manchester Mayor seat in tight race; three aldermen incumbents keep seats

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman won a third term as mayor Thursday night, narrowly fending off challenger Steven Jones by just 61 votes.
Norman was able to pick up 962 votes to Jones’ 901. Those numbers are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
“I just want to thank the community for everything and now we want to get back to work and bring the community together and start working hard for Manchester,” Norman told Thunder Radio news.
Manchester voters also awarded all three incumbent Manchester aldermen another term. Chris Elam, Bob Bellamy and Ryan French all won another term as Manchester Aldermen. Elam took the most votes with 1101, Bellamy 969 and French with 859. Challenger Donny Parsley just missed out on the third and final spot for alderman, finishing with 782 votes. James Threet finished with 638 votes and Tammy Fuller 636.
“I want to thank everyone for all of the support through this campaign,” said Chris Elam, who won a second alderman term. “We are excited to work hard and do the best we can for Manchester over these next four years.”