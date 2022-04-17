Lonnie Norman Coffee Early Head Start to hold grand opening April 27

The South Central Human Resource Agency has announced the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new
Lonnie Norman Coffee Early Head Start facility.
This event will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 27, at the new building located at 1206 Oakdale Street in Manchester. Tours of the facility will be available, along with light refreshments. This center is named in honor of the late Lonnie Norman, who was instrumental in the acquisition of the property for this much-needed facility.
Norman was longtime mayor of Manchester who passed away in 2020 during what he said would be his final term.
Early Head Start and Head Start programs provide comprehensive care for families with young children who live at or below the poverty level or are considered “at risk.” In addition to classroom activities geared towards preparing children for success in school, Early Head Start programs provide services such as parenting education, nutrition education, family support services, and more. For further information, contact Program Director Laure Hopper at 931-433-7182 Ext. 1182.