Logan’s locations listed as ‘temporarily closed’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

CraftWorks Holdings LLC, which is parent company to several restaurants, including Logan’s Roadhouse, has laid off nearly all of its 18,000 employees and closed corporate locations.
CraftWorks filed court documents saying they planned to cut expenses to bare minimum to preserve value and to reopen restaurants in the future.
Fewer than 25 people remain with the entire organization. All of the Tennessee’s Logan’s locations, including the one located on Relco Drive in Manchester, are labeled as “temporarily closed.”
Logan’s Roadhouse official website says it will keep customers posted through its website and social media channels. Logan’s Roadhouse Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016.
Get your home on the market
Home listings are low right now! Explore getting your home on the market with Shanelle Gray at REMAX 1st Realty of Manchester. Call 931-728-5552 today or click below to get started