Local Wreaths Across America group looking for donations, volunteers

Wreaths Across America has placed wreaths on military veterans graves at Arlington National Cemetery for 27 years. The program has grown to almost 1600 cemeteries nation-wide in 2018. The Coffee County Wreaths Across America Committee plans to place wreaths on military veterans graves in at least four Coffee County cemeteries for the third year. The committee was formed in 2017 and that year placed wreaths on some 300 military veterans graves at Oakwood Cemetery and Citizens Cemetery in Tullahoma and Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Coffee County just north of I-24 exit 105.
In 2018 the committee added Fredonia Cemetery in Coffee County with almost 100 military graves. Another group worked with the committee to place wreaths on Revolutionary War and Civil War graves at the Beach Grove Confederate Cemetery. If enough funds are raised another cemetery may be added.
One hundred percent of all funds collected locally is used to order and place wreaths on military veterans graves. A donation of $15 sponsors one wreath- $30 sponsors two wreaths – $75 sponsors five wreaths and $150 sponsors 10 wreaths.
Checks should be made out to Wreaths Across America and dropped off or mailed to Cyndi Clower (931) 728-9898 at Clower Automotive at 1406 McArthur St., Manchester TN 37355.
Wreaths Across America is an IRS 501c3 non-profit and donations are tax deductible.
If you would like to volunteer to help raise funds or help place wreaths call Bobbie Morse at (931) 247-4545 or Cyndi Clower at (931) 728-9898.
A ceremony to remember and honor our military veterans and lay wreaths on graves will be held at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1600 locations nation-wide on Saturday December 14th. Ceremonial wreaths will be placed at the Old Coffee County Court House ‘War Memorials’ on the square in Manchester at 9 a.m. Cemetery ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. (the same time the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery).