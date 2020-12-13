Local Wreaths Across America events planned for Dec. 19

Volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America at several local cemeteries have been working hard to ensure that some 500 service members buried there will indeed be honored again this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day 2020.
A ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery will begin at noon EST. Some 400,000 wreaths are placed at Arlington each year. Locally as many as possible of our ceremonies will start at 11 a.m.
Locally the Coffee County Wreaths Across America Committee is coordinating the following events:
9 a.m. – War Memorials on the Square Manchester – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths. (One wreath for each military service plus the Coast Guard, Merchant Marine and POW/MIA)
11a.m. – Hurricane Grove Cemetery in rural Coffee County – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths plus wreaths on 30 military graves. Coffee County High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets are assisting in this ceremony.
11 a.m. – Oakwood Cemetery in Tullahoma – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths plus wreaths on more than 250 military graves of veterans from the American Revolution through the War on terror. – Tullahoma High School USMC Junior ROTC/Christian Motorcycle Riders/Boy Scouts/ Cub Scouts/ TN State Guard and others are assisting oath at this cemetery.
11 a.m. – Citizens Cemetery in Tullahoma/ Old Camp Forrest Cemetery – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths only. Member of the Tennessee State Guard are running this ceremony and wreath placement
11a.m. – Shofner’s Chapel Cemetery, Bedford County – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths only. Tullahoma High School USMC Junior ROTC is running this ceremony assisted by members of the Tennessee State Guard.
11 a.m – Confederate Cemetery at Beech Grove – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths plus wreaths on more than 60 military grave of veterans from the American Revolution through the Civil War. The Sons of the Confederacy are running this ceremony.
11:45a.m. (approx) – Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Bedford County – Tullahoma High School USMC Junior ROTC is running this ceremony assisted by members of the Tennessee State Guard.
2 p.m. – Fredonia Cemetery in rural Coffee County – Ceremony and placement of seven ceremonial wreaths plus wreaths on 100 military veterans graves. The McMinnville High School Army Junior ROTC will be assisting in this ceremony.
Anyone interested in sponsoring additional local cemeteries in 2021 can contact the local committee for help in identifying military graves in the cemetery and tips on fundraising to support that cemetery. A $15 donation pays for one wreath.
This year, the ceremonies that are held across the country at more than 2,200 participating locations, may look a little different as the national nonprofit is making every effort to meet CDC recommended safety guidelines while also adhering to state, local, and cemetery safety measures that have been implemented due to COVID-19.
At local participating locations the social modifications have been made to maintain a safe and successful event.
For questions about the local programs feel free to contact Coffee County Wreaths Across America spokesman Claude Morse at tnhonorflight@gmail.com or (931) 247-5151 (Cellphone).
“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges – like our nation’s military and their families – and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” said Karen Worcester, national executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, that is usually open to all people, but this year each individual location will be abiding by all local and state safety guidelines and rules set forth by the participating cemetery locations, at which Wreaths Across America is a guest. All local events are open to the public. We do encourage safe social distancing due to the pandemic.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide and offers other programs throughout the calendar year, including The Mobile Education Exhibit , Wreaths Across America Radio, and the Wreaths Across America Virtual Concert now streaming on Showcase NOW).
About Wreaths Across America:
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.
This year’s Wreaths Across America Day is December 19th, 2020. For more information please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.