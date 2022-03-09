Local VFW to host fundraiser dinner on Friday for relief efforts in Ukraine

Veterans of Foreign Wars All-American Post 10904 will be hosting a
fundraiser dinner to benefit relief efforts in Ukraine. It will be held
Friday, March 11th at 6 PM at the Coffee County Veterans Building, located
at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester.
This dinner is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. The cost of
the dinner will be $6.50 per person, with 100% of fundraiser proceeds
directly benefitting relief efforts through Samaritan’s Purse, which is on
the ground in Ukraine right now.
Dinner will be followed by a discussion of current events, facilitated by
area veterans with a wide range of military experience in combat areas. They
want to help our community understand the global situation from their unique
perspectives.
A short prayer service will follow in support of the citizens of Ukraine.
For more information, contact Commander Kimberly King at 251-554-8836, or by
email: flygal46@yahoo.com