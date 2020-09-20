Local VFW presents community awards

In the upper left photo, VFW Commander Kim King presents an award to Mary Campbell Weddington. In the upper right photo, Doyle Reeves poses with his award. Photos provided.
On September 12, 2020, the Manchester, Tennessee Veterans of Foreign Wars
All-American Post 10904 presented awards to area supporters for their
outstanding support to our military and local veterans.
Mary Campbell Weddington accepted the VFW Military Support Appreciation
Award for Citizens Tri-County Bank. Citizens Tri-County Bank has paid the
shipping costs of care packages, shipped from our local area to our military
personnel serving on active duty, since Operation Desert Storm in 1991. She
told members present that Citizens Tri-County Bank is proud to pay for care
package postage, no matter the cost, as their way of supporting our deployed
military forces.
Doyle Reeves, an Army Vietnam veteran, received a special appreciation award
from the Coffee County Veterans Association for his dedication and hard work
on maintaining the Veterans Building and grounds.
For more information and to stay current on the latest VFW news, visit
www.vfwpost10904.com