Local United Way distributed $10k to area nonprofits in September

The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and
live a vibrant life here at home. For everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support
these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income,
health, and essentials.
United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in
their community. We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated
resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in
Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. We distribute funds strategically to our partner local
nonprofits. Nonprofits submit applications and required documents, which our allocation
committee reviews every year. Through this process, we identify how organizations in our
community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. We allocate
funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services. By giving to UWHWY55, you
are contributing to a strategic effort to make our communities stronger, while supporting many
needed missions. This process is repeated yearly, to invite new nonprofits and previous
applicants. United Way strives to protect donated dollars and strategically distributes to many
missions in our community.
United Way of Hwy 55 Director Ashley Abraham and Board Members will present checks to 19
local nonprofits in 3 counties: Coffee, Moore, and Warren. Abraham states, “UWHWY55
partner nonprofits will receive 4 checks this year. We appreciate the continued impact our local nonprofits make in our community. From helping injured animals, providing healthcare for the working uninsured, providing financial support, distributing food to those in need, servicing court Appointed Special Advocates for abused children, and many more initiatives that impact our community. We would like to thank our local nonprofits.”
To learn more about United Way of Hwy 55 and local nonprofits go to
www.highway55unitedway.org, email Ashley Abraham at Director@highway55unitedway.org.
or call (931)-455-5678. #LIVEUNITED