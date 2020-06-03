Local United Way announces nonprofit fund recipients

United Way of Highway 55 today announces the funding of sixteen local nonprofits. On May 26th, United Way of Highway 55 allocations team, made up of local community and Board members, reviewed applications and conducted interviews with each agency. The sixteen nonprofit partners are located and/or serve in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties.
The 2020-21 partners include:
• Child Development Center
• Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center
• Community Development Center – Families
• Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center
• Partners for Healing
• Shepherd’s House
• Imagination Library of Coffee Co
• Haven of Hope
• CASA
• Warren County Meals on Wheels
• Good Samaritan in Tullahoma
• Life Choices
• Coffee County Humane Society
• STARS
• Coffee Co Senior Citizens
• The Attic Outlet
United Way 2019-2020 partner nonprofits received $40,000 in funding, which exceeded the promised allocated amount by $14,000.
“The allocations process is an amazing experience to learn about the impact these local nonprofits make in our community. Our community will continue to grow and strengthen through supporting these much-needed missions and programs. I am truly grateful for the businesses and individuals who support our nonprofit partners every year. We can support so many local agencies and programs because of the help of our community. UWHWY55 plans on making one-time donations to the local nonprofits and programs that were not chosen to support their missions too. We strive to be involved and impact as many nonprofits and programs in the community as we can with the support of our amazing, continued donors” stated Ashley Abraham, Executive Director of United Way of Highway 55.
This year’s allocation’s team included the following individuals:
• Hayden Hamilton, Board Chair: Regional Sales Ops Manager at RR Donnelley
• Michele Simmons, Board Secretary: Business Development Manager of Southern Middle TN-Resource MFG
• Mike Belzil: National Aerospace Solutions Deputy General Manager
*United Way of Highway 55 Gold Donor*
• Ashley Wright, Board Member: CEO of Local Flair Public Relations
• Brandi Moriarty: Board Member: Assistant Manager at George Dickel Tennessee Whisky
About United Way of Highway 55:
United Way of Highway 55 works in the community to build access to financial stability, education, health services, and basic essentials in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties. Most know of ‘United Way’ but not the impact we make locally. Our chapter, United Way of Hwy 55 only focuses on these 3 counties: Coffee, Moore, and Warren. We collaborate with businesses, schools, individuals, nonprofits, churches, food pantries, and more to meet needs and find solutions. In addition to United Way’s nonprofit partnership and Giving Program, they also fund and support a Literacy Program, STEM Partnership Program, FamilyWize, 2-1-1 Hotline, School Attendance Campaign, Volunteer Management Program, local School Supply Drives and Food Pantries. All donated dollars stay in OUR community helping our partner nonprofit missions and many needed programs. United Way of Highway 55 would like to acknowledge our Gold donors: National Aerospace Solutions, Bechtel, and Publix. Other consistent donors include Stan McNabb-Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram, TUA, Cherokee Distributing Company, Marcroms Pharmacy, Jack Daniels, Nationwide, MCA Fabrication, City of Tullahoma, AT&T, and more! We thank all individual donors as well. YOU make this possible! Please visit our website to learn more or DONATE at highway55unitedway.org.